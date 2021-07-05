Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 1st quarter valued at $126,659,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,861,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,051,000 after acquiring an additional 763,198 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,815,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $296,214,000 after acquiring an additional 531,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 162,459.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 281,055 shares during the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $44.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.29 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.10.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNN. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.