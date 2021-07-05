Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $2.82 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV stock opened at $85.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.98. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $46.09 and a 52-week high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

