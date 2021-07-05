Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 664 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,154 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Open Text by 68.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Open Text by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Open Text by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Open Text by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Open Text by 6.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $51.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.93. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $36.18 and a 52-week high of $52.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.21.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.30 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

OTEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered Open Text from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

