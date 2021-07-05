Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,578 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDYG. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $23,988,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 829,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,500,000 after buying an additional 246,812 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $16,657,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,839,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,097,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $77.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.87. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $52.68 and a 52-week high of $80.23.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

