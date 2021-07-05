Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,536,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the quarter. Evergy comprises 0.6% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $91,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,886,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,733,000 after buying an additional 367,352 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 73.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,816,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,681 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Evergy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,492,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,413,000 after acquiring an additional 90,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,110,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,075,000 after purchasing an additional 305,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Evergy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,007,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,614,000 after purchasing an additional 508,678 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVRG. Wolfe Research upgraded Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

In related news, Director C John Wilder acquired 2,269,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $61.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.66. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $65.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.