EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Holdings Raised by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 4,955.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,636 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Get EverQuote alerts:

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $32.00 on Monday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The firm has a market cap of $911.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.67 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.56.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EverQuote news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $343,220.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 498,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,640,986.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $104,562.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 114,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,877.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,104 in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVER. Raymond James lowered their price target on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.17.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.