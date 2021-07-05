Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of Evonik Industries from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Evonik Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of EVKIF stock traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $33.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.21.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.