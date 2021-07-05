Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Buy

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €34.00 ($40.00) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EVKIF. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC raised shares of Evonik Industries from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Evonik Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of EVKIF opened at $33.69 on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of $23.99 and a 12-month high of $38.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.21.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

