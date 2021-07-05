eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Short Interest Down 15.8% in June

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,270,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the May 31st total of 7,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $38.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 162.04 and a beta of 2.84.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that eXp World will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $1,393,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 435,000 shares of company stock worth $15,402,350 in the last ninety days. 35.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in eXp World by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,676 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in eXp World by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,574,000 after buying an additional 858,931 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in eXp World by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,293,000 after buying an additional 626,193 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in eXp World in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,346,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in eXp World by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 600,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after buying an additional 285,286 shares during the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

