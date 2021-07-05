Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CEO Sells $618,337.50 in Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE EXR opened at $166.86 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.79 and a 12 month high of $170.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.22.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 885.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,636,000 after purchasing an additional 451,126 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 163,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,999,000 after purchasing an additional 23,492 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

