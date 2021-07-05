Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $151.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.00.

EXR stock opened at $166.86 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $93.79 and a 52-week high of $170.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

In other news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,201,943. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 885.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,636,000 after buying an additional 451,126 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 163,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,999,000 after buying an additional 23,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

