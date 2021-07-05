Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $266.58 Million

Equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) will post sales of $266.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $269.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $263.90 million. Extreme Networks posted sales of $215.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full year sales of $997.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $995.20 million to $1.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Extreme Networks.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 71.36% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In related news, Director Charles Carinalli sold 14,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $155,625.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 365,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,321.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 670,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,042,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,317 shares of company stock worth $2,707,376. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $2,285,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $5,389,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 899,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 163,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXTR stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 23,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,649. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $12.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -46.71 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

