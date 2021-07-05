Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Eyenovia from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.

Eyenovia stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 96,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,150. The stock has a market cap of $129.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.04. Eyenovia has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $7.72.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Eyenovia will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 30,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $150,083.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,279,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,967.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 39,092 shares of company stock valued at $192,658 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Eyenovia by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Eyenovia in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eyenovia in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Eyenovia by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eyenovia (EYEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.