Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $15,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.86.

CCI traded up $2.29 on Monday, reaching $196.99. 1,372,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,333. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $200.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

