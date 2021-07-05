Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $386,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VIGI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,737. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.95. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $68.70 and a 52-week high of $89.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.427 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.