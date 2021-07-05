Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Has $29.68 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 584,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,931 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.1% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $29,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,942,000 after buying an additional 5,800,060 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,125,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,426 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,263.9% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,503,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,503.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 955,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after acquiring an additional 945,872 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,469,459 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74.

