Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Purchases 296 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,849 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN traded up $78.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3,510.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,176,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.81, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,328.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.