Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 1,827 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.90. 5,572,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,531,314. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $120.88 and a one year high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.02.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,656,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at $725,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

