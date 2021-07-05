Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned about 2.60% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $107,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FWAA stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,412. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

