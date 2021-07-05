Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Short Interest Down 25.8% in June

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 578,100 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the May 31st total of 778,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 15.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLMN stock opened at $5.17 on Monday. Falcon Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Falcon Minerals had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 800.00%.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.