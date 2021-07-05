Falcon Project (FNT) Price Down 1.8% This Week

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 5th. One Falcon Project coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Falcon Project has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Falcon Project has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $38,302.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00044631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00134081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00167707 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000135 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,772.43 or 1.00539512 BTC.

Falcon Project Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com

Falcon Project Coin Trading

