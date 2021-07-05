Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will announce $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. Fastenal posted sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year sales of $5.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $5.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

FAST traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,762,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.95. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $42.38 and a 12 month high of $54.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $254,009,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $143,831,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,659 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 33.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,399,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,923,000 after acquiring an additional 842,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

