Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,253,000 after purchasing an additional 26,014 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth $100,370,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 852,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 651,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,448,000 after purchasing an additional 459,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth $45,226,000.

NYSE AWI opened at $109.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.61. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $110.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,898 shares of company stock worth $1,032,143 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.70.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

