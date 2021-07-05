Federated Hermes Inc. Has $432,000 Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,216 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,859 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $21.95 on Monday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TPH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

