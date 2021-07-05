Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 14.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,232 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,086 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASB. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ASB opened at $20.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. Associated Banc’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

ASB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $64,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 8,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $204,340.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,618.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,362 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

