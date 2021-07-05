Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 575 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO James D. Frias sold 34,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $2,812,508.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,320,590.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,897 shares of company stock worth $15,855,110 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock opened at $96.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $110.96.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

