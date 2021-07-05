Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 740 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,435 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,245.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,350,000 after purchasing an additional 242,383 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,196,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,170,000 after purchasing an additional 542,916 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $1,716,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,464,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCBI shares. Truist raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 7th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.85.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $64.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.83. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.37 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.68.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $239.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.