FIL Ltd Decreases Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

FIL Ltd lowered its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 53.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 607,301 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Welltower were worth $37,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Welltower by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Welltower by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.19.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $84.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.04 and a 52 week high of $84.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. Welltower’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

