FIL Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,188,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,413 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.39% of MINISO Group worth $28,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

MINISO Group stock opened at $19.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.23. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.69.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $340.28 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO).

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.