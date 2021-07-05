FIL Ltd Has $31.07 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

FIL Ltd cut its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,850 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of AON worth $31,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in AON by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AON by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

NYSE:AON opened at $239.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.30. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $260.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

