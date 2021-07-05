FIL Ltd Has $35.22 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 192,710.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,889 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 163,804 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $35,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,975,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,704,000 after buying an additional 2,265,577 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,186,453,000 after buying an additional 1,244,784 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,406,000 after buying an additional 902,852 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,087. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $200.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $185.32 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.