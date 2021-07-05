FIL Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

FIL Ltd cut its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 32.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,022,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,237 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $32,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

BHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $350,866.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,751.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,857,732.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $29.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.34. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

