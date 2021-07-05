FIL Ltd Raises Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,082 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $30,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,992,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Helen of Troy by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Helen of Troy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in Helen of Troy by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Helen of Troy by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,211,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $232.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.49.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.57. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Helen of Troy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

