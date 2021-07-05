FIL Ltd Sells 4,880 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

FIL Ltd trimmed its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,233,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.22% of Invitation Homes worth $39,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Invitation Homes by 11.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,906,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,436,000 after acquiring an additional 46,387 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,864,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,276,000 after purchasing an additional 327,496 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,180,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,152,000 after purchasing an additional 121,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 153,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.85.

NYSE INVH opened at $37.87 on Monday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

