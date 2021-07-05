Financial Analysis: Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) vs. PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY)

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) and PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nuvera Communications and PCCW’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvera Communications $64.91 million 1.87 $9.84 million N/A N/A PCCW $4.91 billion 0.80 -$131.48 million N/A N/A

Nuvera Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PCCW.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Nuvera Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Nuvera Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCCW has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvera Communications and PCCW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvera Communications 19.01% 11.56% 6.02% PCCW N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nuvera Communications and PCCW, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A PCCW 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Nuvera Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. PCCW pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%.

Summary

Nuvera Communications beats PCCW on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvera Communications

Nuvera Communications, Inc. operates as a diversified communications company. It offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; and voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network. The company also provides video services, including commercial TV programming, internet protocol television, and cable television services, and video-on-demand services; high speed Internet to business and residential customers; e-mail and managed services comprising web hosting and design, online file back up, and online file storage; directory assistance, operator service, and long distance private lines; directory publishing, bill processing, and other customer services; and fiber-delivered communications and managed information technology solutions, as well as sells and services customer premise equipment. In addition, it is involved in the retail sale and service of cellular phones and accessories through Telespire, a wireless provider. As of December 31, 2020, the company served 20,170 access lines in the Minnesota communities of Bellechester, Courtland, Elko, Evan, Goodhue, Hanska, Hutchinson, Klossner, Litchfield, Mazeppa, New Market, New Ulm, Prior Lake, Redwood Falls, Sanborn, Savage, Searles, Sleepy Eye, Springfield, and White Rock, as well as the adjacent rural areas of Blue Earth, Brown, Goodhue, McLeod, Meeker, Nicollet, Redwood, Rice, Scott and Wabasha counties in south central Minnesota. It also serves the community of Aurelia, Iowa as well as the adjacent rural areas surrounding Aurelia. The company was formerly known as New Ulm Telecom, Inc. and changed its name to Nuvera Communications, Inc. in June 2018. Nuvera Communications, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, Minnesota.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services. It also provides technical support, electronics and communications engineering, and products and solutions, as well as free television, pay television program, and interactive multimedia services; sells advertising in various telephone directories and on the Internet; publishes directories; and sells mobile handsets and accessories. In addition, the company offers broadcasting and related services, management and engineering support services, customer relationship management and customer contact management solutions, content for various media, outsourced call center, and data center services; and over-the-top video services under the Viu brand, as well as sells customer premises equipment and related solutions. Further, it engages in the sale, distribution, and marketing of telecommunication products; supply of broadband internet access solutions and web services; provision of data services; and software development, systems integration, consulting, and informatization activities; the provision of computer and IP/IT related value-added services to business customers; property investment, development, management, and leasing, as well as hotel management activities; and ski operations. Additionally, the company offers digital, IT and business process outsourcing, cloud computing, hosting, managed, e-commerce, and IoT solutions. PCCW Limited was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

