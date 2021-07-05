Financial Review: Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) vs. Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) and Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Citizens Bancshares and Allegiance Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Allegiance Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

Allegiance Bancshares has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 31.87%. Given Allegiance Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allegiance Bancshares is more favorable than Citizens Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of Citizens Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Citizens Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Citizens Bancshares has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegiance Bancshares has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Citizens Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Allegiance Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Allegiance Bancshares pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Allegiance Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Bancshares and Allegiance Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Allegiance Bancshares 23.60% 7.98% 0.99%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Citizens Bancshares and Allegiance Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Allegiance Bancshares $249.92 million 3.08 $45.53 million $2.22 17.19

Allegiance Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Bancshares.

Summary

Allegiance Bancshares beats Citizens Bancshares on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citizens Bancshares Company Profile

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. Its loan products include commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and other titled recreational vehicles and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt; commercial real estate loans; single-family residential loans; and construction and development loans. The company also offers investment accounts and certificate of deposit account registry services. In addition, it provides merchant services comprising point of sale terminal, credit card and debit card processing, electronic benefits transfer, gift card, and Internet shopping cart services; cash management services; and credit cards. Further, the company offers online and mobile banking, and check reorder services. It operates five full-service branches in metropolitan Atlanta; one full-service branch in Birmingham, Alabama; and one full-service branch in Eutaw, Alabama. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also grants various loan products, which include commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family residential loans; commercial real estate construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as 1-4 family residential mortgage loans; residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers automated teller machines, drive-through services, and depository facilities; mobile banking services; and telephone, mail, and Internet banking services. Further, the company provides safe deposit boxes, debit cards, cash management and wire transfer services, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 28 offices, including 27 bank offices in the Houston metropolitan area and one office in Beaumont. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

