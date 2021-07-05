Financial Survey: Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) vs. Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH)

Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) and Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.1% of Sonic Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.9% of Sonic Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Jiuzi and Sonic Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiuzi N/A N/A N/A Sonic Automotive 1.97% 25.95% 5.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Jiuzi and Sonic Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiuzi 0 0 0 0 N/A Sonic Automotive 0 1 3 0 2.75

Sonic Automotive has a consensus price target of $52.25, suggesting a potential upside of 11.86%. Given Sonic Automotive’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sonic Automotive is more favorable than Jiuzi.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jiuzi and Sonic Automotive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiuzi N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sonic Automotive $9.77 billion 0.20 -$51.38 million $3.85 12.13

Jiuzi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sonic Automotive.

Summary

Sonic Automotive beats Jiuzi on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jiuzi Company Profile

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products. The EchoPark segment sells used cars and light trucks; and arranges finance and insurance product sales in pre-owned vehicle specialty retail locations. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 96 new vehicle franchises representing 21 brands of cars and light trucks; 14 collision repair centers in 12 states; and 16 EchoPark stores. Sonic Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

