First Manhattan Co. Acquires 3,335 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,135 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.31.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FCX opened at $37.14 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

