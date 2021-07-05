First Manhattan Co. Buys 10,000 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 172.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of F. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $128,974,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 241.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,800,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $58,800,000 after buying an additional 3,394,640 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $54,593,000 after buying an additional 726,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3,099.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 202,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 196,477 shares during the period. 51.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on F shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $14.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

