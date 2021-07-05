First Manhattan Co. Buys 11,500 Shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) by 104.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.15% of OP Bancorp worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in OP Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $885,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in OP Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $116,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OP Bancorp by 41.9% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 84,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 25,015 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 71.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 82,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OP Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

OPBK opened at $10.10 on Monday. OP Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

