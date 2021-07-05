First Manhattan Co. Lowers Stock Position in Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its stake in shares of Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.20% of Capital Senior Living worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,240,000. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CSU opened at $50.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.29. Capital Senior Living Co. has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $55.00.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($3.95) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.65 million for the quarter.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

