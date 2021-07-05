First Manhattan Co. Sells 53 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.6% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 512.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,069.2% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $347.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $342.87. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $255.35 and a 52 week high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

