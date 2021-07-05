First Mercantile Trust Co. Cuts Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 841,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 925,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,428,000 after acquiring an additional 28,530 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on AXTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $30.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

