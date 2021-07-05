First Mercantile Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 44,672 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 37,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 15,557 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 741,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,697,000 after purchasing an additional 121,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $56.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.38. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.30 and a 52-week high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Health Catalyst’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCAT shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

In other Health Catalyst news, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 92,501 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $4,903,478.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,063 shares in the company, valued at $19,192,959.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 9,836 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $540,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,013,200.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,112 shares of company stock worth $11,888,148. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

