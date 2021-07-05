First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $155,000 Stock Holdings in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,930 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in FireEye were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,252 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 1.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,302 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 24.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 4.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,390 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 27,844 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $20.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64. FireEye, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,922 shares in the company, valued at $583,645.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Watters purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $468,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 253,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FEYE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

