First Mercantile Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 60.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,766,000 after buying an additional 2,815,834 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,287,000 after buying an additional 861,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,879,000 after buying an additional 191,078 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,026,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,532,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $467,729,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.33.

In other news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COF opened at $157.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $57.30 and a 52-week high of $168.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.