First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 208 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at $2,610,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 406,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,725,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the first quarter worth $781,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the first quarter worth $321,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Q2 by 212.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QTWO shares. DA Davidson upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.83.

Shares of QTWO opened at $103.83 on Monday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.52 and a 52-week high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $116.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $2,087,406.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,138,246.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $1,380,226.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,722.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,644 shares of company stock worth $4,039,943 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

