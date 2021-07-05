First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 4,424 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in CTS were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CTS by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of CTS during the 1st quarter worth $564,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CTS during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CTS by 139.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 26,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in CTS by 50.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 17,839 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

CTS stock opened at $36.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.31. CTS Co. has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.71.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. CTS had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $128.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. CTS’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

