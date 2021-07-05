First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the May 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:FFA traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.67. The stock had a trading volume of 81,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,775. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 533.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

