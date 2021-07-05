First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Down 15.9% in June

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the May 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNX traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,629. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $60.26 and a 12 month high of $101.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.80.

